Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate IRCTC; target of Rs 1495: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on IRCTC with a target price of Rs 1495 in its research report dated July 11, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on IRCTC


IRCTC’s performance was marred by COVID-19 during 4QFY20 (impact was evident from the month of Jan itself), with revenue/EBITDA miss of 4%/8% respectively. Since convenience fee on e-ticketing was absent in the base quarter (levied from 01st Sep 2019), optically growth appears to be higher. However, on a QoQ basis revenue/EBITDA declined 18%/24% respectively. As passenger train services are suspended until 12th August 2020 and traffic growth will be lower in the initial few months after operations resume, we expect 1HFY21 to be a complete wash out. Consequently, we expect online bookings to fall by 49% YoY to 155.1mn and have cut our sales/EBITDA estimates by 52%/66% respectively for FY21E. However, we keep our FY22E estimates broadly intact and expect sales/PAT CAGR of 17%/22%respectively over 3 years driven by 1) capacity expansion of Rail Neer 2) tariff hike in mobile/static catering by ~70%/60% respectively and 3) reintroduction of service fee on e-ticketing. Strong balance sheet (cash of Rs12.9bn as of FY20), healthy return ratios & dividend pay-out gives us additional comfort.



Outlook


The stock currently trades at P/E multiple of 27x FY22E and 23x FY23E. We expect valuations to sustain given monopolistic nature of the business and clear growth traction in three business segments (Rail neer, internet ticketing & catering). Nonetheless, given the near term challenges (travel & tourism space is worst hit by pandemic) we recommend a staggered buying approach and downgrade the stock to ACCUMULATE with a revised TP of Rs1,495 (earlier Rs1,428). We value the stock at P/E multiple of 26x (no change) but roll forward our valuation to Sep-22 EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Accumulate #IRCTC #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

