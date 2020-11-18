Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1270: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Infosys

Infosys highlighted that the Enterprise that have invested early in Digital infrastructure have been better able to connect with their end customers, employees and suppliers; which in turn is driving Acceleration in the Digital Transformation programs. However, the cost efficiency remains the critical driver thus its consistent strategy on scale digital capabilities (with over 200 industry solutions and 15000 cloud assets) and disciplined execution positions Infosys well to continue its superlative growth and margin trajectory.

Outlook

Thus, the reaffirmation of momentum on Tech-spends culminating into superlative financial outcomes is quite encouraging and supports our positive view on the sector and thus we maintain our Accumulate rating with TP of Rs 1270 (valued at 24x on FY23E earnings).

