Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Infosys; target of Rs 1270: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 1270 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Infosys


Infosys highlighted that the Enterprise that have invested early in Digital infrastructure have been better able to connect with their end customers, employees and suppliers; which in turn is driving Acceleration in the Digital Transformation programs. However, the cost efficiency remains the critical driver thus its consistent strategy on scale digital capabilities (with over 200 industry solutions and 15000 cloud assets) and disciplined execution positions Infosys well to continue its superlative growth and margin trajectory.


Outlook


Thus, the reaffirmation of momentum on Tech-spends culminating into superlative financial outcomes is quite encouraging and supports our positive view on the sector and thus we maintain our Accumulate rating with TP of Rs 1270 (valued at 24x on FY23E earnings).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Infosys #Recommendations

