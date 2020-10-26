172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-colgate-palmolive-india-target-of-rs-1622-krchoksey-6014561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Colgate Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1622: KRChoksey

KRChoksey recommended accumulate rating on Colgate Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1622 in its research report dated October 23, 2020.

KRChoksey's research report on Colgate Palmolive (India)


Colgate reported revenue increase of 5.2% YoY / 23.5% QoQ. Domestic net sales for the quarter reported 7.1% YoY growth. EBITDA margin expanded to 31.8% in Q2FY21 (from 26.4% in Q2FY20) primarily benefitting from Change in inventories to the tune of INR 599 Cr. Raw materials stood at 28.5% of sales (vs 28.8% of sales in Q2FY20). Employee cost was also on increase that grew 18.0% YoY. Purchase of stock in trade for the quarter however was higher at 8.1% of revenue (vs 5.1% in Q2FY20). Overall, EBITDA margin expanded sharply by 541 bps YoY / 224 bps QoQ. Consequently, Net Profit grew 12.3% YoY (+38.4% QoQ) due to lower cost of sales as total expenditure declined 2.5% YoY and lower interest expense that declined 24.5% YoY. Net Profit margin for the quarter expanded by 135bps YoY / 229 bps QoQ to 21.3%. The Board declared a first interim dividend for the FY2020-21 of INR 18 per share of Re 1 each (face value).


Outlook


We continue to apply multiple of 43.5x on FY22E EPS of INR 37.3 (previous EPS 34.1) and arrive at a revised target price of INR 1,622 per share (previous TP: INR 1,507 per share), an upside potential of 10.7% from CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Colgate Palmolive.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 26, 2020 01:33 pm

tags #Accumulate #Colgate Palmolive (India) #KRChoksey #Recommendations

