App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Colgate Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1329: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on Colgate Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1329 in its research report dated July 19, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Colgate Palmolive (India)


The Q1FY20 results were in line with our expectation. On a base of 4%, the company’s volume rose 4%. We view this as a decent performance, considering the slowdown in most consumer categories and intense competition in the oral care category. The launch of Swarna Vedshakti and corrective action in the natural portfolio continues to yield benefits We believe that its volume growth should recover further on a favorable base. Also, as the distribution reach of Swarna Vedshakti continues to rise, the company’s market share in the natural category is likely to increase further. The deceleration in Patanjali sales should also help Colgate to regain some lost market share.


Outlook


We maintain our FY20E and FY21E EPS at `30.7 and `33.2, respectively, as our hypothesis of improvement in volume growth seems to be true. We value the stock at 40x FY21 EPS to arrive at a TP of ` 1,329. Maintain Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 19, 2019 03:06 pm

tags #Accumulate #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.