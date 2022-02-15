English
    Accumulate Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 756: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Aurobindo Pharma with a target price of Rs 756 in its research report dated February 11, 2022.

    February 15, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Aurobindo Pharma


    Aurobindo reported Revenue de-growth of 5.7% YoY (+1.0% QoQ) to INR 60.02 bn while ex-Natrol the growth was at -1.0% YoY (+1.0% QoQ). The US revenue including Natrol sales declined 13.4% YoY (-7.5% QoQ, 45.7% of revenue). The company expects a recovery in ARV business from Q4FY22E. Adj. Net Profit (adjusted for exceptional items and foreign exchange gains) grew at a strong pace of 646.8% YoY (-20.9% QoQ) to INR 5.50 bn .The company management believes that Q3FY22 is likely bottoming of overall cost inflationary pressures and pricing erosions in the US market. QoQ increase in ARV sales and strong growth in API sales, both YoY and QoQ, in Q3FY22, are conducive to steady revenue growth outlook in the near term. Emphasis on specialty and injectable business are favorable to profitable growth over medium – long term.


    Outlook


    The stock is trading at 13.4x/11.2x/9.9x its FY22E/FY23E/FY24 EPS. We apply 10.9x multiple on FY24E EPS of INR 69.11 and maintain the Target Price (TP) at INR 756 per share. Since it indicates an upside potential of 10.5% over the CMP, we maintain our “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Aurobindo Pharma.


    At 12:01 hrs Aurobindo Pharma was quoting at Rs 690.40, up Rs 9.70, or 1.43 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 692.10 and an intraday low of Rs 677.25.

    It was trading with volumes of 84,822 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 110,161 shares, a decrease of -23.00 percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 2.78 percent or Rs 19.45 at Rs 680.70.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,063.75 and 52-week low Rs 590.25 on 11 May, 2021 and 25 January, 2022, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 35.1 percent below its 52-week high and 16.97 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 40,453.20 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Accumulate #Aurobindo Pharma #KR Choksey #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 15, 2022 12:02 pm

