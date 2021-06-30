MARKET NEWS

Accumulate Ahluwalia Contracts (India) target of Rs 410: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Ahluwalia Contracts (India) with a target price of Rs 410 in its research report dated June 28, 2021.

June 30, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ahluwalia Contracts (India)


Ahluwalia Contracts (ACIL) posted strong results in 4Q, with beat on both revenue (up 38.7% YoY) and margin front. Execution witnessed some headwinds amidst Covid second wave, when labour availability across project sites fell to ~30% levels, but improved substantially with ease in lockdown restrictions and fall in cases. Though it is yet to reach pre-covid levels in many sites. Even with healthy order book and rising execution pace, management gave conservative guidance of 10-15% revenue growth in FY22 considering headwinds of second wave (and a possible third wave). EBITDAM is expected to be in 11-12% range, given major provisioning now complete.



Outlook


At CMP, the stock trades at a P/E of 17.6x/ 12.2x on FY22E/ 23E EPS and is trading at an EV of 8.9x/ 6.6x FY22E/ 23E EBITDA. Due to recent sharp run-up in stock price, we downgrade from ‘BUY’ to ‘ACCUMULATE’ with a TP of Rs410 (Earlier TP of Rs384).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Accumulate #Ahluwalia Contracts India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
first published: Jun 30, 2021 04:28 pm

