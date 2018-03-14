Stocks in the news: Gitanjali Gems, NTPC, Winsome Diamonds, IRB Infra, Hero Motocorp

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Subsidiary ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days: CNBC-TV18 sourcesICICI Securities IPO likely to open on March 21, close on March 23ICICI Bank may raise approximately Rs 4,200 crore by diluting 24 percent in ICICI Securities via IPOIPO may value ICICI Securities at Rs 16,800 crore

Price band for ICICI Securities likely to be between Rs 1,215-1,240 per share

HDFC: The Board will be meeting on March 16, 2018 to consider its dividend issue.

Balrampur Chini: CRISIL has rated its loan facilities. Total bank facilities rated is worth Rs 2,283 crore and have been rated AA/Stable for the long term rating.

L&T Finance Holdings: The company has successfully closed QIP of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Gitanjali Gems: NSE has fined the company, along with others viz. ABG Shipyard, Amtek Auto, DS Kulkarni Developers, Bharati Defence and Infrastructure, Educomp Solutions, Shree Renuka Sugars, Moser-Baer (I) and Sterling Biotech for failing to file December quarter results.

Phoenix Mills: According to a Mint report, the company is planning to more than double its office portfolio to 3.5 million sq.ft in four years.

NTPC: The firm has commissioned third unit of Kudgi Super Thermal Power Station, according to Hindu Business Line.

MTNL: The firm and BSNL, along with Air India have been the worst performing PSUs in FY17, according to a PTI report

Other stocks and sectors in the news

Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Efavirenz Tablet

IndiGo, GoAir cancel over 65 flights; passengers face tough times

Yes Bank now owns over 17% stake in Fortis Healthcare

Future Retail to launch FBB brand in Oman, other states of GCC

Government to sell 10% stake in HAL through Rs 4,230-cr public offer

Blue Star launches 100 new ACs, eyes 12.5% market share in FY19

Shoppers Stop shuts HomeStop store in Vijaywada

Hindustan Zinc board to approve second interim dividend for ongoing fiscal this week

Winsome Diamonds loan default: Hasmukh Shah remanded in CBI custody

IRB Infra bags two road projects from NHAI in Tamil Nadu

Hero Motocorp launches Passion PRO, Passion XPRO