English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    ZestMoney founders resign two months after PhonePe deal falls through

    Chapman was the Chief Executive Officer, Sharma served as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer and Anantharaman was the the Chief Technology Officer.

    Moneycontrol News
    Bengaluru / May 15, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Founders of ZestMoney Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma, and Ashish Anantharaman resigned on May 15 just two months after PhonePe walked away from a deal to acquire the buy now pay later (BNPL) platform, raising concerns about the cash-strapped company’s survival.

    Chapman was the Chief Executive Officer, while Sharma served as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer and Anantharaman was the Chief Technology Officer. Champan told employees in a Slack post about their resignation, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

    "Over the last few weeks, we have done a lot of thinking and it has been hard for us to arrive at this conclusion. We have decided to step down from our roles as CEO (Lizzie), CFO & COO (Priya), and CTO (Ashish) at ZestMoney," the founders said in the post.

    The founders will continue to be shareholders of ZestMoney.

    "Myself (Chapman), Priya and Ashish will continue to be significant shareholders in the company and therefore we will continue to be the biggest cheerleaders and supporters in every way," the Slack post addressed to employees said.

    Related stories

    "The new management team who will step up at this time and we will do absolutely everything we can to support them and you, both over the next 4 months as we transition, and over the longer term," Chapman wrote in the Slack post.

    ZestMoney declined to comment.

    In November 2022, PhonePe was in talks to acquire lending platform ZestMoney, a move that would have marked the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) leader's foray into digital lending. As per reports, the deal size was pegged at around $200-$300 million. But in March, the Walmart-backed fintech decacorn walked away from the deal citing issues with due diligence, leaving ZestMoney in chaos.

    ZestMoney had also laid off around 20 percent of its workforce or 100 employees as the business was working on a business continuity plan.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #acquisition #Deal #layoff #PhonePe #ZestMoney #ZestMoney PhonePe
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:29 pm