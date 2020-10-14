Small-Town Startups I How a founder’s conviction about a tier-II city helped the firm raise funds

He observed that they are heavily dependent on Online Travel Agencies (OTAs). More interestingly, the websites of these hotels, despite being a bare-bone placeholder most often, and often a relic from the early internet days, received 500-1,000 views a day.

“Even the lousiest website got many views. I traced a pattern here. Customers were visiting these websites only to confirm whether the hotel they found on an OTA is real or not. And then they will go back and book on that OTA. Why can’t I give the hotels their own sales funnel and drive traffic for them?” the business mind in Mishra started working.