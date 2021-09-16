MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Watch India’s Best Managed Companies 2021, Deloitte’s global marquee programme for private companies on 17th Sept, 12 pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Shopee's entry will send shockwaves among offline traders: CAIT

The CAIT has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the entry of Shopee stating that it will send shock waves to the offline traders' community which is yet to recover from the "unfair trade practices adopted by foreign-funded e-commerce companies".

Priyanka Sahay
September 16, 2021 / 04:16 PM IST
Last month, a Reuters report stated that Singapore-headquartered Sea Ltd which runs Shopee has launched a recruitment campaign for sellers to sell on

Last month, a Reuters report stated that Singapore-headquartered Sea Ltd which runs Shopee has launched a recruitment campaign for sellers to sell on "Shopee India" and is ramping up hiring in the country.

Even before the South Asian e-commerce behemoth, Shopee can put its foot in India, local traders have started raising red flags.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to look into the entry of Shopee stating that it will send shock waves through the offline traders' community which is yet to recover from the "unfair trade practices adopted by foreign-funded e-commerce companies".

"Preferential treatment to favoured sellers, private labelling, unfair and anti-competitive business models with big-ticket manufacturers, deep discounting and flash sales have become the mainstay of these e-commerce platforms and it is highly unlikely that small traders can consistently withstand these continuous assaults from such foreign e-commerce companies. Shopee’s entry into India, only means furthering these unfair trade practices," said Praveen Khandelwal, National Secretary General CAIT in a letter addressed to the PM.

Last month, a Reuters report stated that Singapore-headquartered Sea Ltd which runs Shopee has launched a recruitment campaign for sellers to sell on "Shopee India" and is ramping up hiring in the country.

While the $172 billion South Asian Group has a team in India, it doesn't offer its e-commerce service here. However, it runs gaming services in India.

Close

Related stories

Interestingly, CAIT has also flagged Sea's Chinese affiliations. Post the Galvan Valley clash last year, India has become very strict about foreign direct investment coming from China.

"Sea Holdings has significant ownership (almost 25%) by Tencent (a known Chinese investment firm). Also, the founder of Sea, Forrest Li is originally Chinese but became a naturalised Singaporean only a few years back. Sea uses Tencent cloud to store data," Khandelwal said.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #China #E-commerce #Shopee #Tencent
first published: Sep 16, 2021 04:16 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.