App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 10:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oyo in talks to raise around $1bn in next funding round, deal likely to be anchored by Softbank

This will potentially take its valuation to $12-12.5 billion.

Priyanka Sahay @priyankasahay
Whatsapp

Soon after raising over $1 billion, hospitality firm Oyo is already in talks to raise its next round of funding which will potentially take its valuation to $12-12.5 billion, according to a person briefed on the matter.

While the company is in talks with new investors, it is learnt that Softbank will put in a large chunk of the sum and will also buy out stakes of many of the existing investors of the company.

The round which is expected to be in the range of $1-1.5 billion is likely to massively increase the shareholding of Softbank in the company.

Close

According to data intelligence firm PaperVC, Softbank has over 45 percent stake in the company already. It is followed by early investors such as Lightspeed Ventures and Sequoia Capital with 10.88 percent and 10.24 percent stake, respectively.

related news

Founder and chief executive officer Ritesh Agarwal has a 9.43 percent stake in the company.

The talks of the funding started soon after Oyo secured a large chunk of money from multiple investors.

It last announced a strategic investment from US-based home-renting company Airbnb in April. Before that, it raised $1 billion from investors including SoftBank, Didi Chuxing and ride-hailing firm Grab, among others.

Interestingly, both Didi and Grab also have Softbank as an investor on their respective boards.

This round will make Oyo one of the most valued internet firms in the Indian ecosystem followed by Paytm which was last valued at $10 billion.

Oyo and Softbank did not immediately respond to emails. The story will be updated when we hear from them.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 10:20 am

tags #Business #Companies #India #Oyo #SoftBank #Startup

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.