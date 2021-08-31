Meesho employees to get 14-day break after festive season sale

Social media, mobile tech & communication | Vidit Aatrey (27), Sanjeev Barnwal (28), Co-founders, Meesho

Social commerce startup Meesho has announced a companywide break from November 4 to 14 for all its employees implementing its ‘Reset and Recharge’ policy. The work break will be after the festive season sale offered by the platform.

“Meesho is going on a company-wide break from November 4-14th. Yes, you read that right. We are going to completely unplug from work — right after our busy and frenetic festive sale season, so that we are back to doing what we love — relaxed and rejuvenated,” the company said in a Twitter post.

Meesho helps small businesses and individuals become sellers on social platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. The Bengaluru-based startup, founded by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal in December 2015, competes with firms such as GlowRoad and Shop101.

More and more companies are now focusing on the well being of employees as the pandemic has severely restricted office-goers due to the high risk of infection and COVID-19 induced lockdowns. Nike, Bumble and LinkedIn have also previously given their employees mental health breaks.

“Between 2020-2021, we know how hard the pandemic has been on our mental health & productivity. Meesho being a people-centric workplace understands this. We will always put our employees' well being as top priority and the Reset and Recharge policy is one step towards that,” it added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Meesho was founded in 2015 by IIT-Delhi alumni Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal. It connects resellers directly with raw material suppliers using social media platforms and also connects individual sellers and small businesses with customers.

It provides small entrepreneurs with products and tools to start, maintain, and grow their businesses. It facilitates a three-way marketplace enabling resellers, SMBs, and micro-entrepreneurs across India to connect with potential buyers using social media. The company claims that a majority of these entrepreneurs are women who are realizing their dream of owning a business for the first time.