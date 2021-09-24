MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Exclusive: Shailaz Nag-led DotPe acquires global POS startup Rista

Founded in 2015 by Srini Vasan, Rista already has over 1,200 merchants and offers them billing and inventory management solutions.

September 24, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST
Former PayU founder Shailaz Nag-led DotPe has acquired Bangalore-based point of sale software service provider Rista in an all cash deal.

As the focus towards direct ordering among restaurants and retailers intensifies, DotPe will be able to offer them a complete business and sales solution with the POS software. So far it was offering the merchants marketing, payment and delivery solutions.

While Nag confirmed the development to Moneycontrol, he declined to comment on the deal size.

"We are a merchant commerce platform, we provide marketing, payments and delivery. Adding billing POS will provide the merchants one integrated solution," said Nag.

Founded in 2015 by Srini Vasan, Rista already has over 1,200 merchants and offers them billing and inventory management solutions.

Following the deal, the 20 people team of Rista will join DotPe. However Rista will continue to work as a standalone business and will be headed by Vasan.

Some of the top merchants of Rista include names like Nirulas, PVR Cinemas, among others.

DotPe on the other hand was started off by Gyanesh Sharma and Anurag Gupta along with Nag in 2020. It enables merchants to digitise their business. It helps them create online websites, make digital payments, provide analytics of customers and aggregate deliveries.

On the enterprise side, it has deep integration with over 10,000 restaurants and food courts, including leading global and domestic F&B brands.

DotPe recently raised $27.5 million in its Series A round of funding led by PayU, with participation from existing investors Info Edge Ventures and Google.

The company recently also was in news for recruiting engineering talent from Poland and Ukraine.

DotPe, for instance, is recruiting talent from Poland and Ukraine, where the compensation for engineers is on par with India following tough competition in India.
Tags: #DotPe #Peppo #Rista #Shailaz Nag
first published: Sep 24, 2021 09:38 am

