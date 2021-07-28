MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Droom joins unicorn club with fresh capital; plans to go public by 2022

Ahead of its planned listing at Nasdaq or an Indian bourse, Droom is optimistic about growth in the under-penetrated online automobiles market as it expects consumers to rapidly shift to online purchases in the post-pandemic world.

Priyanka Sahay
July 28, 2021 / 02:23 PM IST
Droom Founder and CEO Sandeep Aggarwal

Droom Founder and CEO Sandeep Aggarwal

Automotive startup Droom has raised a fresh round of funding taking its valuation to $1.2 billion as it targets an initial public offering (IPO) by 2022.

Without disclosing the amount raised, the company said it has closed the first leg of its ongoing pre-IPO growth funding round of up to $200 million from 57 Stars and Seven Train Ventures besides existing investors.

The online automobile marketplace is pursuing a dual track for a possible IPO, and aims to be listed either on NASDAQ or in India.

This makes it another NCR-based startup, after Zomato, Paytm and Policybazzar, that is going for an IPO.

Droom’s current annual run-rate is $1.7 billion for gross merchandise value and $54 million for net revenue. The company remains on track to touch a GMV of $2 billion and a net revenue of $65 million in calendar year 2021.

Close

Related stories

It claims to have seen massive digital adoption during the pandemic besides increasing preference in consumers for ownership of automobiles versus public transportation or ride-sharing. The company expects online penetration for automobile buying and selling to increase to 7 percent in 2025 from 0.7 percent currently.

"Over the past seven years, we have invested millions of dollars and thousands of human hours to build a full technology based end-to-end transactional marketplace for buying and selling of automobiles online. We have developed the complete technology based machinery starting from first-mile services such as OBV, ECO, mid-mile services like loan and insurance and last-mile services like doorstep delivery. Droom has been on a steady growth trajectory after Covid. While automobile is the largest retail category, it is the least penetrated online. In a post-pandemic world, we expect automobile buying and selling to shift online rapidly," said Sandeep Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Droom.

“Globally we are seeing automobile buying and selling shifting online, for both ICE and electric vehicles. We think Sandeep and his team have built an impressive digital ecosystem that can revolutionize the automobile buying and selling experience," said Gene Pohren, Managing Director, 57 Stars.

Droom claims to be having over 1.1 million automobiles on its platform from over 2.6 lakh dealers.
Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #Business #Companies #Droom #IPO #IPO - News #Sandeep Agarwal #Startup
first published: Jul 28, 2021 02:23 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.