Classplus is overvalued, Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal says citing Graphy's growth

Image Credits: The morning context

Tiger Global-backed B2B (business-to-business) edtech startup Classplus is overvalued according to Unacademy's chief executive officer Gaurav Munjal. Munjal made the comment citing the recent growth of Graphy - his group company and a Classplus-competitor, pegging a bet on it at a time when Unacademy's many verticals have come under fire.

“Graphy is now doing almost Rs 25 crore in monthly GMV (Gross Merchandise Value). That’s 50% of ClassPlus which is the Market Leader with a valuation of $500 million. ClassPlus is definitely overvalued,” Munjal told employees on the company's internal slack channel.

Moneycontrol has seen the message.

Munjal, citing Graphy’s growth, said, “Good to know that we are #2 in that market. And we will soon be #1. Our product is 10x better and our team size is 1/10th of ClassPlus.”

Founded in 2018 by Rastogi and Bhaswat Agarwal, Classplus is a mobile-first SaaS (Software-as-a-service) platform that allows educators and content creators to build their online presence, digitise their offline tuition centres and sell courses online.

According to data on the MCA (Ministry of Corporate Affairs) website, while Classplus's revenue grew from Rs 16.3 crore in FY21 to Rs 45.4 crore in FY22, its losses also almost tripled amounting to Rs 162.9 crore in FY22 from Rs 57.8 crore in FY21.

Classplus has, to date, raised around $162 million in funding from several investors. In its latest funding round, where the Noida-based startup bagged $70 million in a Series D funding round co-led by Alpha Wave Global and Tiger Global, Classplus was valued at close to $600 million.

A player in this niche segment under edtech, Graphy is also a SaaS-based platform under Unacademy's group companies for creators to grow their audience, monetize their skills, and host live sessions and cohort-based courses.

Moneycontrol has reached out to both Unacademy and Classplus seeking comments. The story will be updated with the responses if any.