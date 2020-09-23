Sports industry a major job creator and COVID impact won't last long, says ex-cricketer Nilesh Kulkarni

Jerry Maguire showed you the money. Nilesh Kulkarni shows you the numbers.

The former India and Mumbai cricketer and the founder of the Indian Institute of Sports Management (IISM) is optimistic about sports industry careers despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are 250-300 players in the UAE for the IPL currently. And there are 5,000-10,000 people for other IPL-related jobs,” Kulkarni tells moneycontrol.com. “When the IPL is held in India, the number of people working on the event is almost 25,000.”

According to Kulkarni, a FICCI vision document in 2014 predicted 43 lakh jobs in the sports industry by the year 2022. “Even if you halve the number, look at the manpower that will still be required by 2022. It is still humongous,” he says.

IISM, which has around 600 students and a collaboration with Mumbai University, was recently awarded the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Award by President Ram Nath Kovind. So the last few months have been a period of satisfaction and some COVID-induced deep thinking for Kulkarni. He feels verticals like data analytics, research and pre-planning would offer more opportunities to students for the time being.

“The number of opportunities (in the field) may have reduced. But a lot of sports organisations are working on their roll-out plans the moment lockdown (on sports events) is lifted,” Kulkarni says.

A member of multiple Ranji Trophy winning campaigns for Mumbai, Kulkarni also draws strength from the resumption of major international tournaments, such as football leagues, tennis Grand Slams and the IPL. On the national scene, some preparation camps for the Tokyo Olympics have begun or have been announced. At a recreational and lifestyle level, the government’s initiatives like the Fit India Movement offer employment opportunities for youngsters.

“Personally, I believe the way global sport got re-engaged is a very positive sign,” says Kulkarni. “From an India and business standpoint, the way IPL is now moving ahead, where Star Sports’ 80 percent inventory sold even before the tournament, is encouraging. The government’s wellness and recreational sports initiatives are also an opportunity for our students. Some organisations have reached out to us and given our students project work.”

When reminded of the hazards of resuming sports events, and that several members of the Chennai Super Kings tested positive for COVID just a few days after landing in the UAE, Kulkarni says, “It’s going to happen, whether it is CSK or your colleague or family member. But the positive side is in 14 days, those who got infected recovered and are now competing.”

His advice to his students and sports industry aspirants is that happier days are round the corner. Till then, students must focus on the research and data side of things, take health precautions and be patient.

“I’m confident that this particular phase is not going to last for that long a time. If you are patient enough, things can come back to normalcy much faster than what is being portrayed,” Kulkarni says. “Pandemic or non-pandemic, students need to be very strong on analytics and research. It’s mandatory professional hygiene. Control the controllables, practice all throughout, that should be the way forward.”