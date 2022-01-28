Spartan Poker launches India’s first-ever gaming NFTs

Globally today, online gaming is no more about just entertainment or a hobby that a select few indulge in to kill time; it is a booming, serious business. India’s online gaming market too is experiencing a paradigm shift and is growing at an exponential rate, with its growing middle class willing to shell out money for online gaming experiences.

According to a KPMG report, online gaming in India is reaching a new pinnacle. Currently, from its 433 million users contributing to the revenue of INR 136 billion, it is slated to become an INR 290 billion industry with 657 million users by the year 2025. That is phenomenal growth in a short time! One of the games that have been dominating the online gaming scene in India for the last few years is Poker.

Spartan Group Founder and CEO, Amin Rozani says though the technology was in itself at a nascent stage, they were proud to pioneer in the field of NFTs, web 3.0, and blockchain technology in the gaming industry and give participants a chance to monetize a virtual asset. It is going to change the way gamers fundamentally consume online sports, and will not only help the industry transition from a play-to-win model to a play-to-earn model, but will also change its reward structure."Spartan Group has always gone the extra mile for its players. Winners at IOPC in the past have been rewarded with 18K gold trophies, gold badges, and once even a diamond-studded crown.

NFTs are considered at par with the above in the digital world, if not more precious, and are a natural extension of the offerings we provide. Not only are they futuristic, they already hold a lot of value, both monetary and intrinsic. We are certain that NFT owners will be delighted with their appreciation over a period of time, in much the same way as our other past prizes have. As we look forward to rolling them out, we are sure the participants of IOPC’22 are also eagerly awaiting their launch", said Amin Rozani.

Spartan Group has from the beginning championed the expansion of poker in India, be it the introduction of poker in India with IPC in 2009, or the launch of Spartan Poker in 2014, or the launch of IOPC in 2015. Gaming is an immersive experience and their goal is to provide a complete, responsible ecosystem for those who enjoy real money gaming. Their recent brand campaign - #LiveInEveryMove, captures this sentiment and aims to take it to a broader audience. This is also reflected in the launch of their multi-gaming vertical, AIO Games, which is significantly rising in popularity.