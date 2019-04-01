App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 01:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Regulator raps Johnson & Johnson for presence of cancer-causing substance in 'No More Tears' baby shampoo

According to a notice released by the Drug Control Organisation of Rajasthan, two batches of the shampoo contained formaldehyde more than stated by the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US healthcare major Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has landed in trouble yet again with Indian health regulators as its famous 'No More Tears' baby shampoo was found to have a cancer-causing substance in quality tests conducted by Drug Control Organisation of Rajasthan.

Two batches of the shampoo manufactured at J&J's facility in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, reportedly contained formaldehyde more than stated by the company.

The Rajasthan drug controller issued a notice on March 31 saying that shampoo bottles from these batches must be taken off the shelves. In the notice, the authority mentioned that particular samples are "not of standard quality".

A J&J spokesperson dismissed the reports saying that the company does not accept interim results. "The government did not disclose the test methods, details or any findings. This is concerning, especially when there is no prescribed test method for testing formaldehyde. We have confirmed to the Indian authorities that we do not add formaldehyde as an ingredient in our shampoo," the person added.

related news

The New York Times had reported in January 2014 of a similar crisis, when J&J had to overhaul its shampoos and other products after consumers raised concerns about formaldehyde in its products.

This comes shortly after Johnson's baby powder was under the regulatory lens for possibly having asbestos, another cancer-causing substance. Just last month, government agencies gave it a green light to resume the powder's production.

The government started testing other products from J&J after a report by Reuters alleged that the company was aware of the carcinogens in its products but hid the information from the public.

J&J recently had to shell out a compensation worth Rs 74 lakh to a victim of the company's faulty hip implants. These implants reportedly led to subsequent surgeries for patients, some of whom were badly injured.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 01:28 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Health #India #Johnson & Johnson

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Widow of Indian Pilot Flying the Doomed Lion Air 737 Max 8 Accuses Boe ...

BJP's Tejasvi Surya Gets Court to Bar Media from Publishing 'Defamator ...

'Need Rs 9,535 Cr to Sustain': Jet Airways' Lenders Draw up New Resolu ...

Johnson & Johnson Baby Shampoo Samples Fail Indian Quality Test, Compa ...

First-Time Lottery Player Wins Rs 69 Lakh After Being Gifted Rs 200 Ti ...

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Branding 'Peace-loving Hindus' as Terroris ...

BJP Announces 3 More Lok Sabha Candidates from Odisha

Twitter is Having April Fool Blast at Himesh Reshammiya's Starrer Main ...

Reliance Jio GigaFiber is The Fastest Broadband in India as Per The Ne ...

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

India delays levying retaliatory tariff on US goods to May 2

Everything that you should know about tax planning at the start of the ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex edges higher, near all-time high; Nifty ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Neither a Gujarati nor from Hindi heartland, Lal Krishna Advani finds ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Amit Shah takes on critics over unemployment, dismisses claims of surg ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Facebook's 'Why am I seeing this post?' feature to help you understand ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Nicki Minaj gets sued by former stylist for a whopping $43000, here’ ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.