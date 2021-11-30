MARKET NEWS

Yotta to begin work on 2 more data centres in Greater Noida in January

The estimated cost of setting up of the data centre park is approximately Rs 7,000 crore

Moneycontrol News

Yotta Infrastructure will begin constructing two more data centres at its Greater Noida Data Center Park in January 2022. The two buildings, with a capacity of 30 MW IT load each, will be ready to go live by January 2024.

These two new buildings will take the number of data centres in the park, which is coming up at an approximate cost of Rs 7,000 crore, to six.

“Foreseeing increased demand from the region due to digital acceleration, we’ve decided to commence construction of two new data centre buildings of 30MW IT load each from January 2022, much ahead of our earlier schedule,” Yotta Infrastructure Co-founder and CEO Sunil Gupta said.

The company in January 2021 began work on its first building. The schedule for the remaining three is not known yet.

This will be the first data park in the region that will have six interconnected buildings, offering 30,000 racks capacity, powered by more than 250 MW of power.

The Uttar Pradesh government in October 2020 gave the company the nod to set up a 20-acre hyperscale data centre in Greater Noida.

“The government of Uttar Pradesh has taken path-breaking steps, including a forward-looking data centre policy helping and incentivising the development of high-quality large-scale data centres in Uttar Pradesh,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said.

“I congratulate the Hiranandani Group and Yotta for taking this initiative which shall enhance the quality of life for citizens and shall grow the digital economy of the country.”

Yotta Infrastructure is a Hiranandani group company.

The project will also generate direct and indirect employment in Uttar Pradesh as the company expands its team to operate and build the data centres.

The park would be the first in the region, powered by redundant 220 KV express feeders and an on-site substation, with an option of 100 percent green energy to customers, Gupta said

Yotta is developing data centre parks across the country. It has also signed memoranda of understanding with the governments of Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for data centres in Chennai and Kolkata.

The company recently said its first data centre in Navi Mumbai– Yotta NM1– is India’s first and the only Tier IV Constructed Facility certified by Uptime Institute (USA).​
first published: Nov 30, 2021 02:47 pm

