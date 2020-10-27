Yotta Infrastructure to set up 20-acre data center park in Greater Noida for Rs 7,000 crore

Yotta Infrastructure will be setting up a 20-acre data centre park in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida area with an investment of Rs 7,000 crore. Construction for the first building will commence in December 2020, the company said.

It has received approvals from the Uttar Pradesh government. The park will consist of 6 interconnected datacenter buildings offering 30,000 racks capacity and 200 MW of power.

“Yotta’s vision to support the Digital India initiative just received a big boost with the inclusion of our Northern India campus that will enable us to address India’s growing need for data sovereignty,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of the Hiranandani Group.

“With our state-of-the-art campus, the NCR region will get its first hyper-scale data center facility that was long due. The region contributes over 10 percent to the Indian GDP and has a huge concentration of enterprises and start-ups who need reliable data center services,” said Darshan Hiranandani, Group CEO – Hiranandani Group.

Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yotta Infrastructure said, “we expect our NCR campus to be operational with the first building before July 2022. It was a very natural choice for us to look at NCR to set up our third facility after Navi Mumbai and Chennai, given the growing needs of enterprises and intentions of hyper-scale cloud service providers for expanding their availability zones in this region.”

Earlier in July 2020, Yotta had launched the world’s 2nd largest Tier IV datacenter in its Navi Mumbai Datacenter park- Yotta NM1. The company had also announced its MoU with the Tamilnadu Government for setting up a campus in Chennai at an investment of Rs. 4000 crore.

As per Colliers India, the Indian data center stock will more than double to 20 million sq ft by 2023 from 9 million sq ft in 2020. It notes that India currently has about 1.2 megawatts per user of co-location DC capacity as compared to Europe’s 19.1 MW per user DC capacity, providing a huge opportunity for DC operators and investors in the country.