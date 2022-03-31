English
    Vikas Singh to take over as new managing director of Delhi Metro on April 1

    Kumar was holding the position of Director (Operations) in DMRC and has over three decades of experience in rail-based urban transportation projects.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 07:36 PM IST
    The outgoing MD, Mangu Singh with the new Managing Director Vikas Kumar

    Vikas Kumar will assume responsibility as the new Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) with effect from April 1, 2022, DMRC said in a statement on March 31.

    Kumar is taking over charge from Mangu Singh, who was the Managing Director of DMRC since January 1, 2012.

    Singh’s tenure came to an end today.

    Kumar, who was holding the position of Director (Operations) in DMRC has over three decades of experience in rail-based urban transportation projects. An officer of the 1988 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Kumar worked with the Indian Railways in various capacities before joining DMRC in September 2004. Ever since he has been associated with DMRC for more than 17 years in key management positions.

    In DMRC, Kumar has headed the Operations wing of the organisation since 2007 in various leadership capacities such as General Manager (Operations), Executive Director (Operations) and Director (Operations). He has played a key role in ensuring the smooth commencement of Metro services in over 300 kilometres of Metro corridors in the Delhi – NCR.

    He was instrumental in setting up DMRC’s wholly-owned subsidiary company ‘Delhi Metro Last Mile Services Limited’ for the provision of last-mile services to and from Metro stations.

    He has also provided consultancy services to the Dhaka Metro project as its Operations and Maintenance Rules Expert. This apart, he has been involved in providing consultancy for various Metro projects in India such as Jaipur, Kochi, NOIDA – Greater NOIDA, Mumbai etc, the statement said.

    He has travelled across the world to get exposure to the latest technologies and management strategies employed by rail-based urban transit systems. Sh. Kumar has been DMRC’s Senior Benchmarking Representative to deal with TSC (Transport Strategy Centre), Imperial College, London which is the coordinating agency for the CoMET group of Metros. DMRC is a member of CoMET which is a benchmarking group of large and medium-sized Metros from across the world.

    Kumar has also been the recipient of various awards in Indian Railways and DMRC such as the General Manager’s Award, Operations Shield (in Indian Railways) and the Managing Director’s Award (in DMRC).

    A graduate in Electrical Engineering from the University of Roorkee (now IIT, Roorkee), Kumar has done his master's in OptoElectronics and Optical Communications from IIT, Delhi.
    Tags: #DMRC #infrastructure #Managing Director #metro
    first published: Mar 31, 2022 07:36 pm
