Shapoorji Pallonji launches new phase of Joyville Howrah

Moneycontrol News

Realty major Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has announced the launch of a new phase at Joyville Howrah near Salap, West Bengal.

The new phase will have around 240 units of 2 BHK and 3 BHK configuration, ranging from 621 sq. ft. to 831 sq. ft. The starting price of 2 BHK unit is Rs 35.9 lakh and 3 BHK is 48.2 lakhs.

The total project potential of Joyville Howrah is 3.95 million sq.ft. Phase 1 included 0.5 million sq ft and the new phase will comprise 0.256 million sq ft, the company said.

The company invested around Rs 215 crore for the first phase that included over 500 apartments.

Joyville is a $200 million housing platform by Shapoorji Pallonji, Actis, International Finance Corporation (an arm of the World Bank) and Asian Development Bank, to develop easy-to-own aspirational homes in India.

So far, six projects have been launched under the Joyville platform, of which three are in Pune and one each in Mumbai, Howrah (near Kolkata) and Gurugram. Joyville Howrah is the first project of this platform.

Commenting on the launch, Sriram Mahadevan, MD Joyville Shapoorji Housing said, “We have witnessed a renewed interest of home ownership in Howrah micro-market following the massive infrastructure developments. Leveraging this shift and demand, we have planned to launch the new phase, believing this is the right time to bring best products to this micro-market.”

"Also, there is a clear-cut shift of customers towards quality. The homebuyers are relying more on trusted brands for buying efficiently designed homes which match their budget,” Mahadevan added.

Joyville Howrah is spread across over 30 acres of land. The project will have over 75% of open space with over 25 modern amenities. The company has already delivered state of the art club house (around 22,000 sq. ft) with Phase 1 which is operational.

The project is registered with EDGE, an IFC backed Green Building Rating system focused on making buildings more efficient in terms of resource consumption.

Joyville Howrah is  located close to Santragachi Railway Junction which will be a full-fledged railway terminal soon. The project enjoys easy connectivity with the International Airport and other cities via NH2, NH6 and Grand Trunk Road.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Housing #Howrah #project #Real Estate #Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate
first published: Mar 23, 2021 06:52 pm

