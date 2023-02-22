Noida Authority plans to auction 14 commercial plots in March

Representational image

The Noida Authority has invited applications for 14 commercial builder plots, located in 10 different sectors across the city, officials said.

They said the last date of registration is March 13, 2023, and the allotment will be through e-auctions.

“The scheme for allotment of 14 commercial plots was launched by the Authority on February 20, 2023. The plot size offered under the scheme measures between 871 sq m and 51,417 sq m. We are hopeful that we will get a good response from buyers,” an official of the Noida Authority, who wished to be not named, told Moneycontrol on February 21.

The official said these commercial plots are located across 10 different sectors, which include Sector 32, 35, 40, 50, 94, 96, 108, 124, 132 and Sector 135.

The Authority officials said buyers must register on the portal https://property.etender.sbi and deposit a non-refundable and non-adjustable processing fee, separately, against each plot by 5 pm on March 13 to participate in the e-auction.

Three applications required

Officials said the e-auction will be conducted only after each plot gets a minimum of three applications. In case the Authority does not receive the anticipated response, the scheme will be rolled over for seven days.

Rules require at least three applications against each plot to move to the next stage of bidding.

Also Read: Noida Authority may launch a few plots for warehousing in upcoming schemes, says CEO

Apart from this, the Noida Authority has launched a scheme for selling its 19 commercial built-up properties in Sector 105.

Under the scheme, people can buy commercial space for shops, restaurants and departmental stores at the Noida Authority’s commercial shopping centre situated in Sector 105.

The last date to apply for this scheme is also March 13, 2023. These commercial spaces will also be allotted through e-auction.

“Out of these 19 commercial built-up spaces, 17 are for shops, and one each is reserved for restaurant and departmental stores at the Authority’s commercial shopping centre. We are anticipating a good response,” a Noida Authority official said.

People can download the brochure of both schemes from the portal https://property.etender.sbi

In November last year, the Noida Authority had e-auctioned six commercial-builder plots for around Rs 2,700 crore. These plots, in different sectors, had a total area of over 82,949 sq m.

Five firms -- Aditya Infracorporation Pvt Ltd, Designarch Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Purvanchal Projects Pvt Ltd, Lavish Buildmart Pvt Ltd (M3M) and Avenue Supermart Ltd -- had participated in the e-auction.