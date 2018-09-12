NGT directs oversight panel to monitor restoration of wetlands in Dwarka

The National Green Tribunal has directed an oversight committee headed by a former high court judge to monitor the issue of restoration and revival of wetlands in Dwarka sub-city here after an environment activist sought the green panel's intervention in the matter. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said revival and restoration of the water bodies is necessary for recharge of ground water.

"We direct that while all the existing efforts by the authorities in terms of the directions of this tribunal may continue, the committee appointed by this tribunal in 'tribunal on its own Motion Vs. Govt of NCT of Delhi & Others' will also act as an oversight body for execution of order in the present matter.

"It will be open to the parties to put forward their viewpoint to the said committee for consideration. The committee will be at liberty to issue any further direction in the matter for execution of order of this tribunal," the bench said.

The NGT expressed dissatisfaction over an affidavit that has been filed on behalf of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), indicating the status of the water bodies in the form of table and said "the action taken as projected therein can hardly be held to be enough".

Besides the former judge, the panel also comprises one representative each from the Delhi Jal Board, Central Pollution Control Board, Central Ground Water Authority and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) concerned.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city resident Diwan Singh, who claimed that enormous amounts of rainwater goes waste due to the dilapidated condition of water bodies in Dwarka and urgent action was needed for effective utilisation of such water bodies to store the rainwater which this area received annually.

Earlier, the tribunal had directed the city government to clean and restore all natural water bodies after a plea expressed concern over alarming depletion of the water table in the national capital.