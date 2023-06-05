MHADA’s Mumbai Lottery: More than 23,000 applications received so far, sale of one flat dropped

Since the lottery was announced on May 21, MHADA has received over 23,000 applications in about 20 days.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to drop one apartment from its lottery of 4,083 affordable homes in Mumbai. With this, the number of apartments up for sale has come down to 4,082, according to MHADA officials.

Why was one apartment dropped from the lottery?

According to MHADA officials, one middle income group (MIG) apartment in Mumbai’s Dadar area, measuring around 750 square feet and costing more than Rs 2 crore, was dropped from the lottery. The reason for this is litigation around the apartment.

A MHADA official said, "After we put the apartment on sale in the lottery, one person challenged it in court claiming his rights over it, saying that he was allotted the flat in a previous lottery. Since there is ongoing litigation around the apartment, we cannot sell it now."

MHADA issued a corrigendum on June 2 stating that the apartment had been dropped from the lottery.

Ranging from 200-1,500 sq ft, the apartments are priced between Rs 24 lakh and Rs 7.57 crore.

The 4,082 homes up for sale are meant for different categories, like the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the Lower Income Group (LIG), the Middle Income Group (MIG), and the High Income Group (HIG).

The last date for submitting applications is June 26. The results for the lottery are expected to be announced on July 18, 2023.