MHADA lottery 2023: 4,083 apartments on sale in first lottery in 4 years for Mumbai starting at Rs 24 lakh

The last date for applying in MHADA lottery 2023 is June 26, 2023. The results of the lottery will be announced on July 18, 2023.

For the first time in around four years, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put on sale 4,083 apartments in the city limits of Mumbai.

Ninety-three percent of the homes put on sale in the Mumbai real estate market by MHADA are for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and the Lower Income Group (LIG) followed by the Middle Income (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

Prices start at Rs 24 lakh and go all the way to Rs 7.52 crore, with the carpet carpet area ranging from 204 sq. ft. to 1,500 sq. ft.

According to MHADA, the last date for applying to buy the homes, to be sold by lottery, is June 26, 2023. The results of the lottery will be announced on July 18, 2023.

How to apply?

In a statement, MHADA said homebuyers can log on to https://housing.mhada.gov.in/ for viewing the apartments and submitting their application forms.

It said that out of the total 4,083 apartments, 2,790 are meant are for EWS, 1,034 for the LIG category, 139 in MIG 120 in the HIG category.

Out of the total, 1,947 apartments in the EWS category are being sold under the flagship Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY).

Where are the apartments and how much do they cost?

The apartments are spread over areas like Vikhroli, Antop Hill, Goregaon, Dadar, Wadala, Andheri, Kandivali, Malad, Byculla, Tardeo, Juhu, Chembur, Powai, Chandivali and Sion.

According to MHADA officials, in the coming two years, the authority will introduce more apartments under the MIG and HIG categories; they are now under construction.

According to the list issued by MHADA, the cheapest apartment is a 204 sq. ft. unit for Rs 24.71 lakh in Chandivali near Powai area of Mumbai.

The costliest apartment is a 1,500 sq. ft. unit in Tardeo, South Mumbai, carrying a price tag of Rs 7.52 crore.

Online applications

According to MHADA officials, citizens will be able to register online by using the MHADA lottery mobile application to participate in any such MHADA lottery across the state of Maharashtra.

MHADA sells homes by lottery in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad and Nagpur.

Once applicants register online, he / she will have to submit documents including the Aadhar details, Permanent Account Number and proof of income.

Revised income slabs

According to MHADA officials, revised income slabs declared by the Maharashtra government in May 2022 will be applicable in the upcoming lottery.

The annual income cap for the EWS was increased to Rs 6 lakh for those residing in Mumbai, Pune, and the Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 4.5 lakh for the rest of the state.

For the LIG segment, the annual income limit was raised to Rs 9 lakh for Mumbai, Pune, and the Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 7.5 lakh for the rest of the state.

For the MIG segment, the income cap has been raised to Rs 12 lakh per annum across the state.

Families earning an annual income of over Rs 12 lakh fall in the HIG category, and there is no upper limit for the category.