MHADA lottery 2023: 12 homebuyers in queue for each of 4,640 apartments for sale near Mumbai

Of the 4,640 apartments available for sale, 2,048 are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are located in the Virar area of Palghar district near Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received almost 12 applications for each of the 4,640 apartments that it has put for sale under the ongoing lottery for units under Rs 50 lakh near Mumbai, as per data provided by the authority.

According to MHADA, 55,458 applications had been submitted until 8.53 pm of April 19 for 4,640 apartments in the annual lottery and over 38,000 applicants have also deposited the earnest money with MHADA.

According to the revised schedule, applications could be made up to April 19 and earnest money can be deposited till April 21. Results of the lottery will be announced on May 10. Earlier, April 10 was the last date to submit applications, but one extension was given for the process.

Price range, area

Of the 4,640 apartments available for sale, 2,048 are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are located in the Virar area of Palghar district near Mumbai. These homes are available for lower- and middle-income groups in the price range of Rs 23 lakh to Rs 49 lakh. The carpet area of these homes is from 320 square feet to 670 square feet.

For the lottery, apartments are priced in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, and are located in areas surrounding Kalyan, Thane and Virar near Mumbai, and parts of Raigad district.

The ready-to-move-in apartments come with standard amenities including basic sanitary and electrical fittings. The houses will have 24x7 water supply, lifts and solar panels for electricity.

Income slab eligibility

According to MHADA rules, any Indian citizen can apply for a house in the lottery provided they fall under the prescribed income slab.

The annual income cap for the economically weaker sections category is Rs 6 lakh for those residing in Mumbai, Pune and the Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 4.5 lakh for the rest of the state.

For the lower income group segment, the annual income is Rs 9 lakh for Mumbai, Pune and the Nagpur metropolitan region, and Rs 7.5 lakh for the rest of the state.

For the middle income group, the income cap is Rs 12 lakh per annum across the state. Those with an annual income of over Rs 12 lakh are in the higher income group category, for which there is no upper limit.

Mumbai lottery next

According to MHADA officials, in order to avoid a clash of dates, they have scheduled the lottery for apartments in the financial capital for mid-2023. Once the draw for the lottery of the Konkan Board is held in May, under which the authority plans to sell 4,640 flats, the Mumbai Board lottery for the sale of over 4,000 apartments is expected to be announced after a gap of four years.