MHADA lottery 2023: Results announced for Konkan Board lottery of 4,640 affordable homes

The ready-to-move-in apartments come with standard amenities including basic sanitary and electrical fittings. The houses will have 24x7 water supply, lifts and solar panels for electricity.

The Konkan Board of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on May 10 announced the list of lottery winners for 4,640 affordable homes under Rs 54 lakh in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The list of lottery winners can be accessed on the official website of MHADA (https://housing.mhada.gov.in/).

According to MHADA, 55,458 applications had been received until 8.53 pm of April 19 for the 4,640 apartments in the annual lottery and over 38,000 applicants had also deposited the earnest money with MHADA.

Price range, area

Of the 4,640 apartments available, 2,048 are on a first come, first served basis and are located in the Virar area of Palghar district near Mumbai. These homes are intended for lower- and middle-income groups in the price range of Rs 23 lakh to Rs 49 lakh. The carpet area of these homes is from 320 square feet to 670 square feet.

For the lottery, apartments are priced in the range of Rs 14 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, and are located in areas surrounding Kalyan, Thane and Virar near Mumbai, and parts of Raigad district.

Mumbai lottery next

According to MHADA officials, in order to avoid a clash of dates, they have scheduled the lottery for apartments in the financial capital for mid-2023. Now that the draw for the Konkan Board is over, the Mumbai Board lottery for the sale of over 4,000 apartments is expected to be announced after a gap of four years.