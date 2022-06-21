English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Mastercard Technology leases 4 lakh sq. ft in Pune for Rs 4.12 crore a month

    The office space is being developed and is likely to be delivered in three phases between October 2022 and October 2024

    Vandana Ramnani
    Pune skyline. Yerwada is a prime residential locality and sought-after commercial office destination in the city.

    Pune skyline. Yerwada is a prime residential locality and sought-after commercial office destination in the city.

    Mastercard Technology has leased over 400,000 square feet of space in a commercial building in Pune for 20 years with rent starting at Rs 4.12 crore per month, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

    The 423,070 sq. ft of space at Nephronia Ecopaces is owned by Witwicky One and Farokh Framji Wadia in the Yerwada area of Pune, the lease agreement showed. The space is being developed and is likely to be delivered in three phases between October 2022 and October 2024.

    The lock-in period is 10 years and the security deposit is for 12 months. Rent escalation is at the rate of 4.75 percent per annum from the commencement of lease and includes car parking and signage. The commercial space comes with parking for 683 cars and 1,174 two-wheelers.

    Mastercard Technology, a unit of Mastercard in India, did not respond to queries from Moneycontrol seeking comment on the deal.

    “This transaction is significant due to multiple reasons – it’s a pre-committed, built-to-suit transaction and a long-term lease by a blue chip corporate and involves an active institutional investor. While there are macroeconomic indicators of a slowdown, this deal indicates that the India growth story is intact in the long term,” said Raja Seetharaman, cofounder of Propstack, a real estate data, analytics and workflow solutions platform.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Reserve Bank of India lifted business restrictions imposed on Mastercard on June 16, almost a year after imposing the curbs.

    Yerwada is a prime residential locality and sought-after commercial office destination in Pune. It is known as an IT-ITeS hub due to the presence of companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, NVIDIA Graphics, IBM and HCL Technologies. Top management and tax consultants such as KPMG, EY, PWC are also located here.

    “With such high-profile occupiers and the presence of good residential developments, commercial office developments are always in demand in Yerwada,” said Bappaditya Basu, chief business officer at ANAROCK Commercial.

    Yerwada has excellent physical infrastructure and connectivity to various parts of Pune. Creaticity Mall, Phoenix Marketcity, and Central Mall are located 5-6 km away, as is the airport.

    With good quality grade-A office spaces, excellent residential options and well-developed physical and social infrastructure, demand for offices remains high in Yerwada.

    Considering how IT-ITeS companies benefitted from the pandemic and how e-commerce spurred the use of online payments, such companies are in expansion mode.

    Locking-in offices at current rates is beneficial considering that rentals are on the rise in Pune, a city with single-digit vacancies, Basu said.

    With monthly rentals in the range of Rs 60 to Rs 80 per sq. ft, office spaces in Yerwada offer the best for employers and employees, he added.
    Vandana Ramnani
    Tags: #commercial #Deal #Mastercard Technology #office space #pune #Real Estate
    first published: Jun 21, 2022 07:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.