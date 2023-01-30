English
    MahaRERA issues notices to 19,000 real estate projects in 20 days over non-compliance

    The developers of these projects have been given 30 days to reply to the MahaRERA for the mandatory disclosure.

    Representational image.

    The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) in the last 20 days has issued notices to 19,539 real estate projects in the state over non-compliance relating to failure from uploading details like financial disclosures, CA certificates and architect certifications on its website, MahaRERA officials told Moneycontrol on January 30.

    According to MahaRERA, out of the total notices they have got reply from 167 projects, which are being scrutinised. All the developers of these projects have been given 30 days to reply to the MahaRERA for the mandatory disclosure.


    Why is it mandatory?