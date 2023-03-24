Greater Noida Authority aims to earn Rs 1,200 crore by e-auctioning 22 institutional plots

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) plans to allot 22 institutional plots across 11 sectors of the city through e-auction in an attempt to generate Rs. 1,200 crore.

These are institutional plots and will be used for the construction of schools, hospitals and vocational institutes, GNIDA officials said.

Naveen Kumar Singh, officer on special duty (institutional) at GNIDA, said that registrations under the scheme will close on April 11. The registration fee can be deposited until April 13.

If all these 22 plots are auctioned successfully, the Authority will earn a revenue of around Rs 1,200 crore, Singh said.

“The scheme for allotment of institutional plots was launched by the Authority on March 21. The last date of registration is April 11. Applicants can submit the registration fee till April 13 and can submit the documents till April 17. The date and timing of the e-auction is yet to be notified,” Singh said.

These plots are located across 11 sectors of Greater Noida: Omicron 3, Pi-2, Mu, Sector 3, Sector 12, Knowledge Park-5, Techzone-2, Knowledge Park-3, Techzone-4, Knowledge Park-1 and Sector 1.

These institutional plots measure between 1,200 square metres (sq.m.) and 3.32 lakh (please check) sq.m., Singh said.

An investment of about Rs 10,000 crore is expected to be made on all these plots, sufficient to generate employment for around 5,000 people, Singh said.

GNIDA is expecting a good response from buyers given that these plots are ready for allotment and are located in sectors close to the upcoming Noida International Airport and the eastern and western dedicated freight corridors, officials said.

Potential applicants can visit the official website of Greater Noida Authority (www.greaternoidaauthority.in) and the portal of State Bank of India (https://etender.sbi/) to get more details of the scheme and terms and conditions of the e-auction.