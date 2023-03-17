Greater Noida Authority to allot 10 builder plots; scheme to close on April 3

The reserve price for these 10 builder plots ranges between Rs 35,000 per sqm and Rs 46,200 per sqm, the official said.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) proposes to allot 10 builder plots across eight sectors of the city.

According to GNIDA officials, these builder plots measure between 12,500 square metres (sq. m) and 404,172.36 (sq.m) and are located in Sector 1, 10, 12, Mu, Eta 1, Pi, Pi 1 and Pi 2.

“The scheme for allotment of builder plots was launched by the Authority on February 28. The scheme will close on April 3 so applicants will be able to register on the State Bank of India portal till this date only. However, they can submit the registration fee till April 5 and can submit the documents till April 7,” a GNIDA official said.

Officials said GNIDA is hopeful of a good response from buyers as these plots are ready for allocation and are located in sectors having proximity to the upcoming Noida International Airport and eastern and western dedicated freight corridors.

They said that the date and timing of the e-auction is yet to be notified.

Authority officials said that interested applicants will have to register on the portal - https://etender.sbi – by April 3 and deposit a non-refundable and non-adjustable processing fee and apply by 5 pm on April 5 to participate in the e-auction.