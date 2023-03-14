Greater Noida Authority e-auctions industrial and commercial plots for over Rs 350 crore

(Representational image; Source: Shutterstock)

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has e-auctioned 34 industrial plots for over Rs 222 crore, which is approximately 66 percent above the base price of these plots, and also allotted four commercial plots for Rs 132 crore separately, the authority noted.

According to GNIDA, the reserve price for these 34 industrial plots was Rs 134 crore. The e-auction was conducted on March 13.

“The authority has earned revenue of around Rs 222 crore, which is 66 percent higher than the base price of these industrial plots. Hence, the authority will get nearly Rs 89 crore more revenue than the prescribed amount,” read a GNIDA statement.

The authority noted that the industries coming up at these plots are expected to provide employment to 1,500 to 2,000 people.

According to the statement, these industrial plots were allotted to a number of successful participants, some of which include Habitate Garden Private Limited and Shree Vinayak Group, Samin Tekmindz India Private Limited.

There were 159 bidders for the 34 industrial plots. Allotment letters will be issued to successful participants soon, the authority said.

Commercial plots allotment

GNIDA, in a separate e-auction on March 13, also allotted four commercial plots for Rs 132 crore.

Additionally, the authority will get Rs 36.26 crore as lease rent from these four plots, meaning it will earn a total revenue of around Rs 168 crore from these commercial plots, the authority said.

It said that out of these four commercial plots, three are located in sector Pi 1 and one in Delta 1.

The successful bidders for the commercial plots scheme include Avenue Supermart, Govinda Housing and Ganadhipati Construction.

In a statement, GNIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari, said that the allottees will have to deposit the bid amounts with the authority within 90 days of the auction.

“The e-auction conducted on the basis of onetime payment shows that Greater Noida is not only a prime centre for industrial investment but also for commercial investors,” the statement quoted her as saying.

These commercial plots, located in two different sectors, have a total area of over 14,800 square metres.