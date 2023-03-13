Greater Noida authority extends last date of application for data centre plots

Yotta Infrastructure is working to set up a data centre on the land leased by NIDP.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has extended the last date of application for data centre plots till March 20, 2023, officials privy to the development said.

The Authority had launched the e-auction scheme for 10 data centre plots on January 30, and the last date to apply for the same was February 20, 2023. The GNIDA is e-auctioning land in Knowledge Park V and Tech Zone for data centres.

GNIDA officials said that seeing the lukewarm response from prospective bidders, the authority decided to extend the last date of application by a month. Officials said that there were plots for which less than three applications were received, as a result of which the date was extended.

Rules state that at least three applications should be received against each plot for the process to move to the next stage of e-bidding, officials explained.

A GNIDA official said that five of these 10 data-centre plots up for e-auction are located in Tech Zone, and the remaining five are in Knowledge Park V. The area of these plots measure between 8,080 square metres and 1.07 lakh square metres, the official said.

Also Read: Yotta data centre in Greater Noida expected to boost commercial real estate in the region: Niranjan Hiranandani

A GNIDA official said the authority was eying an investment of Rs 30,000 crore and jobs for around 10,000 people if the plots were successfully allotted, and added that several companies want to invest in setting up data centres.

“We have extended the last date of application in the scheme, so now we anticipate that more and more bidders will come forward and invest in the region,” the official said, not wishing to be named.

He said that the e-auction will likely be conducted by the end of March, provided the Authority gets an adequate number of eligible applications.

GNIDA had leased 20 acres of land in Knowledge Park V to Mumbai-based NIDP Developers for setting up a data centre park.

NCR-based real estate firm County Group has set aside Rs 300 crore for its foray into the data centre business in Noida or Greater Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has been pushing for the setting up of data centres and has approved a plan for four such facilities at a cost of Rs 15,950 crore.

In October 2022, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Yotta D1 data centre in Greater Noida. It has been developed by Yotta Infrastructure, an arm of the Hiranandani group.

The state’s data centre policy offers various incentives such as capital subsidy, interest subvention, and stamp duty exemption, along with non-financial and energy-related incentives.