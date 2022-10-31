UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates North India's first hyperscale data centre Yotta D1 in Greater Noida

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on October 31 launched North India’s first hyperscale data centre - Yotta D1- in Greater Noida. The first of six data centre buildings in the Greater Noida Data Center Park, Yotta D1, has been set up with an investment of around Rs 1,500 crore and has been built and made operational in a record time of 20 months.

It has been put up by Yotta Infrastructure, a new-age digital transformation service provider, at its Greater Noida data centre park. Yotta Infrastructure is a subsidiary of Mumbai-based Hiranandani Group which is building three data centres in Greater Noida. Work on the 20-acre data centre started in January 2021 after the government had allotted the land to the company in 2020.

Once fully operational, Yotta D1 will see an additional investment of Rs 5,000 crore in IT equipment.

The facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

This is the first data centre park in the region consisting of six interconnected buildings, offering a capacity of 30,000 racks to be operated by more than 250 MW of power. The estimated cost of the park is Rs 7,000 crore. The project is also expected to generate direct and indirect employment.

In addition, the foundation stone laying ceremony of the next two data centre buildings – Yotta D2 and D3 – was also performed during the launch ceremony. The launch also saw Yotta entering into an MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to invest Rs 39,000 crore in a phased manner over 5 to 7 years.

This investment will go towards constructing the data centre campus, and procuring IT equipment and other hardware by Yotta and its customers. The MoU was signed between Arvind Kumar, IAS, IIDC and ACS, Government of Uttar Pradesh, Ritu Maheshwari, IAS, CEO, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority and Akshay Tripathi, IAS, MD – UP Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC).

Yotta D1, a part of the Yotta Greater Noida Data Center Park, is strategically located near the key business hubs of India’s National Capital Region, thus providing an impetus to the region's digital economy.

The data centre spans 3,00,000 sq. ft., across ground plus 7-floors and offers an IT load capacity of 28.8 MW. Yotta D1 can house 5000 racks across seven server floors and offers fail-safe, 48-hour power backup on full load.

Spread across 20 acres, the Yotta Greater Noida Data Center Park will offer a total capacity of 30,000 racks, four dedicated fibre paths and an IT power capacity of 160 MW.

"India is poised to create up to $1 trillion of economic value from the digital economy by 2025, and North India is already a preferred destination for Fortune 500 companies. Recognising the region's potential and underserved data centre demand, Yotta has made continued investments in setting up the Greater Noida Data Center Park, laying a robust foundation for the Digital India growth story. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has taken many progressive initiatives, including Uttar Pradesh's dedicated data centre policy, to propel the state's economic growth,” said Darshan Hiranandani, co-founder and chairman, Yotta Infrastructure.

Yotta D1 will further strengthen the region's digitisation road map. We see the potential for high-quality data centres in India's infrastructure development, and we have doubled down on our pan-India investment plans to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore. Yotta remains committed to playing its role in the Digital India mission by building world-class data centres and supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a $1 trillion digital economy by 2025, he said.

Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Yotta Infrastructure said, "We are delighted to launch Yotta D1 – the first state-of-the-art data centre in the region. Serving as North India's gateway to the Digital World, Yotta D1 will cater to the full spectrum of digital transformation needs with an elaborate portfolio of solutions that include data centre colocation services, network and connectivity, internet peering, public and hybrid multi-cloud services, professionally managed IT services, IT security and smart cybersecurity, and a host of application modernisation and cloud-enabled services.”

The data centre's competencies are further defined by its multi-layer security and seamless connectivity to leading Internet Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Telcos, Content Distribution Networks, and Internet Exchanges. Continuing Yotta's core mission, Yotta D1 will serve a broad customer segment, including enterprises, hyperscalers, governments and startups, he added.

The launch of Yotta D1 follows the roll-out of 5G, which is expected to stir a data-led disruption that will demand large data centre capacities, a strong network and connectivity fabric and Edge data infrastructure. This is further complemented by the increasing maturity of AI/ML and IoT applications across domains such as media and entertainment, manufacturing, BFSI, connected mobility, and Smart Cities, among others.

Earlier this month, the government accorded infrastructure status to data centres with more than 5 megawatt capacity of IT load, according to a recent notification. The move helps data centre companies to get easier access to institutional credit at lower rates, and attract foreign investments.

According to an ICRA report, data centres' capacity expansion in India by both foreign and local firms is expected to add investments to the tune of Rs 1.05 lakh to 1.2 lakh crore over the next five years.

Indian corporates like the Hiranandani Group, Adani Group, and foreign investors including Amazon, EdgeConnex, Microsoft, CapitaLand, and Mantra Group have started investing in Indian data centres.