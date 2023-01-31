Noida, Greater Noida authorities to offer 15 plots for data centres

Yotta Infrastructure is working to set up a data centre on the land leased by NIDP.

The Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) have launched separate schemes for the allotment of 15 plots for data centres in the twin cities.

The Noida Authority will offer five plots in two sectors, while the GNIDA has floated a scheme for the allocation of 10 plots for data centres eyeing an investment of more than Rs 30,000 crore.

According to officials, online applications for both schemes are open. The last date for registration for e-auction with the Noida Authority is February 8 and February 20 for Greater Noida.

Noida Authority's plots are located in sectors 154 and 164, while the Greater Noida is offering land in Knowledge Park V and Tech Zone for e-auction.

A Noida Authority official said the five plots were suitable for setting up a data centre.

“The scheme for e-auction of data centre plots was launched on January 20 this year. These data centre plots measure 9,800 square metre (sqm), 10,000 sqm, 17,000 sqm and 18,000 sqm. Three of these land parcels are located in sector 164 while two in sector 154 in Noida. We hope to receive a good response towards the scheme,” the official told Moneycontrol.

The official, however, did not divulge the base price of these plots.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) launched the the e-auction scheme for 10 data centre plots on January 30.

A GNIDA official said that the authority was eying an investment of Rs 30,000 crore and jobs for around 10,000 people if the plots were successfully allotted and said several companies want to invest in setting up of data centres.

In October 2022, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Yotta D1 data centre in Greater Noida. It has been developed by Yotta Infrastructure, an arm of the Hiranandani Group.

Five of these 10 data-centre plots have been put for e-auction are located in Tech Zone and remaining in Knowledge Park V. The area of these plots measure between 8,080 sqm and 1.07 lakh sqm, the authority said.

NCR-based real estate firm County Group has also set aside Rs 300 crore for its foray into the data centre business in Noida or Greater Noida.

GNIDA had leased 20 acres of land in Knowledge Park V to Mumbai-based NIDP Developers for setting up a data centre park.