Flex workspace provider WeWork adds over 1,500 desks in Hyderabad

The facility is located at the Raheja Mindspace business park located in the city's IT hub of Madhapur.

To meet the rising demand for hybrid workspaces, co-working space provider WeWork has added 1,500-plus seats spread over one lakh square feet (sq ft) in Hyderabad.

The facility is located at the Raheja Mindspace business park located in the city's IT hub of Madhapur.

This will be the company's third workspace in the city.

"Hyderabad is emerging as one of India’s top business destinations, with enterprises and large tech companies setting up operations in the city. The surge in office leasing volume in recent years indicates a robust growth trajectory, and we are confident that this trend will continue," Arnav S Gusain, Head of Real Estate and Product, WeWork India, said.

With a focus on meeting the evolving needs of today's workforce, the company’s new space will create communities and help businesses thrive in the city's dynamic business landscape, Gusain added.

Previously, WeWork expanded its co-working portfolio in Bengaluru by adding more than 3,600 desks.

Their assets, Princeville and Cherry Hills, located at the Embassy Golf Links Business Park in Domlur span over 95,000 sq ft. Together they have a combined capacity of around 1,600 desk spaces.

Another asset at Prestige Tech Park Jupiter, located close to Marathahalli, occupies about 125,000 sq ft with over 2,000 desks.