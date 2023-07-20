Delhi-NCR based Omaxe group founder hands over reins to sons for leadership

The company has a successful track record of delivering over 132 million sq ft. of realty space.

Listed Delhi-NCR-based real estate developer Omaxe Limited on July 20 announced a transition in its leadership as Rohtas Goel, the founder chairman of the company, relinquished his role as Executive Director.

Goel has handed over the reins of the business to his two sons, Mohit Goel and Jatin Goel, who will assume joint leadership roles. However, Goel will continue in the capacity of a non-executive director and Chairman, the company said in a statement.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, and Jatin Goel, Executive Director of the Company, will focus on two key areas including reducing debt and exploring additional growth opportunities through public-private partnerships.

"Our primary focus will be to reduce debt and strengthen the Company's financial position. We are also excited about exploring public-private partnerships to drive growth and create value for our stakeholders. Omaxe is committed to delivering exceptional real estate projects that exceed our customers' expectations," Mohit Goel, Managing Director, said.

Omaxe is currently involved in two public-private partnership projects in the national capital, Chandni Chowk and Dwarka.

