Omaxe Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 289.47 crore, up 72.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.47 crore in March 2023 up 72.2% from Rs. 168.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.47 crore in March 2023 down 168.51% from Rs. 39.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 100.77 crore in March 2023 down 997.33% from Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022.

Omaxe shares closed at 50.61 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.00% returns over the last 6 months and -47.23% over the last 12 months.