    Omaxe Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 289.47 crore, up 72.2% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:

    Net Sales at Rs 289.47 crore in March 2023 up 72.2% from Rs. 168.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.47 crore in March 2023 down 168.51% from Rs. 39.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 100.77 crore in March 2023 down 997.33% from Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022.

    Omaxe shares closed at 50.61 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.00% returns over the last 6 months and -47.23% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.47243.86168.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.47243.86168.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials597.91525.07352.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-256.35-260.48-215.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.9310.609.37
    Depreciation16.1716.398.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses50.4570.8115.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-125.64-118.53-1.83
    Other Income8.709.954.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-116.94-108.582.93
    Interest25.7827.3033.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-142.72-135.88-30.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-142.72-135.88-30.59
    Tax-38.33-26.776.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-104.39-109.11-36.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-104.39-109.11-36.66
    Minority Interest-1.083.12-2.66
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-105.47-105.99-39.28
    Equity Share Capital182.90182.90182.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.77-5.79-2.15
    Diluted EPS-5.77-5.79-2.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.77-5.79-2.15
    Diluted EPS-5.77-5.79-2.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 26, 2023 07:37 pm