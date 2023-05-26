Omaxe Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 289.47 crore, up 72.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Omaxe are:
Net Sales at Rs 289.47 crore in March 2023 up 72.2% from Rs. 168.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 105.47 crore in March 2023 down 168.51% from Rs. 39.28 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 100.77 crore in March 2023 down 997.33% from Rs. 11.23 crore in March 2022.
Omaxe shares closed at 50.61 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -31.00% returns over the last 6 months and -47.23% over the last 12 months.
|Omaxe
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|289.47
|243.86
|168.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|289.47
|243.86
|168.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|597.91
|525.07
|352.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-256.35
|-260.48
|-215.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.93
|10.60
|9.37
|Depreciation
|16.17
|16.39
|8.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.45
|70.81
|15.57
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-125.64
|-118.53
|-1.83
|Other Income
|8.70
|9.95
|4.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-116.94
|-108.58
|2.93
|Interest
|25.78
|27.30
|33.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-142.72
|-135.88
|-30.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-142.72
|-135.88
|-30.59
|Tax
|-38.33
|-26.77
|6.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-104.39
|-109.11
|-36.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-104.39
|-109.11
|-36.66
|Minority Interest
|-1.08
|3.12
|-2.66
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.04
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-105.47
|-105.99
|-39.28
|Equity Share Capital
|182.90
|182.90
|182.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.77
|-5.79
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-5.77
|-5.79
|-2.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.77
|-5.79
|-2.15
|Diluted EPS
|-5.77
|-5.79
|-2.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited