Delhi Metro Blue Line extension: Noida City Centre to Sector 62 stretch expected to be ready by December

The much-awaited, Delhi Metro’s Blue Line extension from Noida City Centre to Noida Sector 62 is expected to be ready by December this year, as per sources in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Noida Sector 34 to Electronic City corridor is elevated and is approximately 6.8-km long. It comprises six stations - Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Electronic City.

The stations will be on the central verge and the alignment will run close to NH–24. The last station i.e. Electronic City is located at the Noida-Ghaziabad border.

The contractor for the corridor is CICO-YFC JV, an Indo-Chinese joint venture. The union cabinet cleared the extension of the Blue Line in May this year. The corridor is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,900 crore.

The original deadline for the completion of the project was September 2018.

Real estate experts say that property prices of projects located along the stretch (both residential and commercial) are unlikely to get impacted due to operationalisation of the Blue Line as price appreciation has already been factored in.

Besides, Sector 62 is an established and exhausted commercial corridor, so commercial leasing may not get impacted. What will happen though is that the operationalisation of the corridor will reduce travel time for people commuting from Delhi to Noida Sector 62, facilitate ease of commute and improve connectivity.

Sector 52 Noida station is expected to come up as an interchange station for the Noida–Greater Noida Corridor’s Sector 71 station but that has been delayed, sources said.

Consumers travelling from Delhi to Sector 32 Noida City Centre station via the Blue Line will have to wait to hop on directly onto the Aqua Line as the Blue Line extension up to Sector 52 is not yet operational.

The walkway proposed to come up in Sector 71 will also take some time. "Once the sector 52 station is operational, they may have to walk 100 m through a walkaway to be developed by NMRC to reach Sector 71 and take the Aqua Line," NMRC sources said.

The construction of the skywalk planned between Sector 71 and Sector 52 stations of the Aqua and the Blue line will take time as the skywalk has been planned keeping in mind the design of a commercial complex to be developed on the land between the two metro stations. The land hasn't been auctioned as yet.

The newly-laid 29.8-km Aqua Line connecting Greater Noida to Noida that has 21 stations is most likely to be operational by November this year, NMRC sources said.