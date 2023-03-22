Delhi govt presents Rs 78,800-crore Budget; lends special thrust on road infrastructure

Kailash Gahlot (Image: PTI)

The Delhi government, on March 22, presented a Rs 78,800-crore Budget for financial year (FY) 2023-24 in the Delhi Assembly, with special focus on road infrastructure. It made an allocation of Rs 3,126 crore for roads and flyovers.

In his Budget speech, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said that this year Delhi is hosting the G-20 summit. So, special impetus has been given to strengthen road infrastructure, public transport and remove mountains of garbage.

Road infrastructure

He said that Rs 19,400 crore will be spent on revamp of roads in the city over a period of 10 years.

The minister said, Rs 3,126 crore has been allocated for creating new road infrastructure and strengthening the existing network, and another Rs 3,500 crore for upgradation of public transport in FY 2023-24.

This year’s Budget is themed at “clean, beautiful and modern Delhi”.

“Delhi government will construct 26 new flyovers and underpasses in different parts of the city. It will also construct three double-decker flyovers in collaboration with DMRC,” Gahlot said in his Budget speech.

Public transport

Gahlot, who also holds the Transport portfolio, said a bus fleet comprising 10,480 CNG and electric buses will be ready in Delhi by 2025. The city currently has a fleet of 7,379 buses.

"The anticipated expenditure for this massive induction plan of electric buses over the next 12 years is Rs 28,556 crore. I propose an allocation of Rs 3,500 crore for Delhi Government bus services towards the next financial year," Gahlot said.

The minister also announced that all 57 bus depots will be equipped with charging facilities for e-vehicles, while Sarai Kale Khan and Kashmere Gate ISBTs will be developed as bus ports with airport-like facilities.

He also announced that an international-standard ISBT will come up in Dwarka

Landfill sites

Gahlot said that the government is planning to remove all three landfill sites in the national capital in the next two years. The minister informed that the government plans to remove the Okhla landfill by December 2023, the Bhalswa landfill by March 2024, and the Ghazipur landfill by December 2024.

"Delhi government targets the removal of all three mountains of garbage in Delhi in just two years. Okhla landfill to be removed by December 2023, Bhalswa landfill by March 2024, and Ghazipur landfill by December 2024. Rs 850 crore loan will be given to the MCD for removal of mountains of garbage," Gahlot said.

He announced that local bodies will be given financial assistance of Rs 8,241 crore in FY 2023-24.

Addressing the assembly, the minister said that the Budget has nine schemes as part of G-20 summit preparations.

Delhi government also announced that on-site skill training will be provided to construction labourers. The government has set a target of training two lakh such labourers.

Gahlot said that the Delhi government will set up 1,000 RO plants in JJ clusters, unauthorised colonies and water-deficit areas in FY 2023-24.

The minister also said that in the Budget a six-point action plan for cleaning the Yamuna has been proposed.

The total outlay of the Budget for FY 2023-24 is Rs 78,500 crore, which is 8.69 percent higher than the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2022-23. The RE for FY 2022-23 was Rs 72,500 crore, against the approved Budget estimate of Rs 75,800 crore.

Urban development

For the Urban Development sector, the government has set aside a budget of Rs 620.6 crore. This money will be spent on improvement of civic amenities, construction and maintenance of colony roads, development of markets, local area development and MLA funds, among others. The Budget has allocated Rs 15.6 crore for the housing segment and Rs 12 crore for Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Response from industry players

Mudassir Zaidi, Executive Director – North, Knight Frank India said, “The Delhi government's budget had focused mainly on infra, health, and tackling the pollution menace. The Rs 21,000 crore allocation for infra shows the government's seriousness to add to the existing strength of the city-state. The over Rs 9,000 crore allocation for transport, roads and bridges will help build new projects to serve the rising population in the capital. The planned activity by the government will ease traffic congestion as the government will build 26 flyovers/underpasses and 3 double-decker flyovers.The government's focus on pollution control will help improve Delhi's image on the global level. Real-time pollution data lab in every district will help air monitoring easily during the winter season. Focus on EVs at the citizen and public transport level will help reduce air pollution and related diseases.”