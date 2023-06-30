DDA opens housing scheme registration for 5,600 flats

Pricing will depend on the size of the unit and the location – flats in Dwarka Sector 19B will be costlier than those located in Narela. Representational picture

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) first-come-first-served scheme for about 5,600 flats has been launched and is open for registration from 5 pm on June 30, officials said.

The prices of the units range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2.2 crore, depending on the category and location, according to officials. The flats are located across six places in Jasola, Narela, Lok Nayak Puram, Dwarka, Siraspur, and Rohini.

The 3BHK HIG flats are being provided in the Jasola area, and only 41 units of these flats will be available.

Nearly 200 MIG flats are being offered in Dwarka and Narela. As many as 3,400 1 BHK flats in the low-income group (LIG) and economically weaker sections (EWS) in Narela, 1,700 flats in Rohini, 140 flats in Lok Nayak Puram and 125 in Siraspur are available under the scheme.

The official said that, initially, around 5,600 flats are being offered and more flats may be added, depending on demand.

“People will have to log on to the official DDA website, www.dda.gov.in, go to the schemes section, click on online instant flat booking and fill up the required details and pay the booking amount. After the payment, a demand letter will be issued and the allottees will have to make the payment in three months,” the official said.

DDA officials said the prices of HIG flats are likely to range from Rs 2.1 crore to Rs 2.2 crore, while the cost of middle-income group (MIG) flats is expected at Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.3 crore. Pricing will depend on the size of the unit and the location – flats in Dwarka Sector 19B will be costlier than those located in Narela.

The price of flats for the EWS is expected to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. For LIG flats in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini and Lok Nayak Puram, the price is expected to range from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Officials said the booking amount for EWS flats is likely to be kept at Rs 50,000, while for LIG units, it is expected to be Rs 1 lakh. For MIG and HIG apartments, the booking amount is expected to be Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

‘Potential buyers can visit the flats’

Potential buyers will be able to visit the flats, where staff will be deputed to guide them. The buyers will be given 4-5 days to view sample flats and check the floor size, location, amenities, views and connectivity options.

Officials said that, for the first time, the DDA will issue online system-generated demand letters immediately, once the payment of the booking amount is confirmed.

The DDA has an inventory of about 40,000 unsold flats in Narela, Dwarka, Rohini and Jasola. Most of them are meant for the EWS and LIG categories and are located in Narela in north Delhi. Based on feedback from previous schemes, the DDA invested in improving the infrastructure of these localities, including connectivity.

To attract more buyers for the housing scheme, the DDA has decided to allow individuals to apply for flats even if they or their family members already own a flat or plot of land in Delhi. However, the flat or plot size should not exceed 67 square metres.