DDA may open online registration for 5,500 flats on June 30

The apartment prices range from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 2.4 crore, depending on the category and location. (representational image)

The Delhi Development Authority’s first-come-first-serve scheme for about 5,500 flats is likely to open for online registration from June 30 midnight, officials said.

The prices of the units range from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 2.4 crore, depending on the category and location, according to the officials. The flats are located in Jasola, Narela, Lok Nayak Puram, Dwarka, Siraspur, Narela and Rohini.

An official said initially 5,000-5,500 flats will be offered and more flats may be added, depending on demand. For registration, a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged. Brochures and guidelines for the scheme will be issued in a day or two.

The DDA board approved the scheme on June 14. Interested homebuyers will be able to book a flat in the locality and floor of their choice by paying a token amount.

Tentative prices

Officials said prices of the high-income group (HIG) flats are likely to range from Rs 2.25 crore to Rs 2.4 crore, while the cost of middle-income group (MIG) flats is expected at Rs 1.05 crore to Rs 1.45 crore. Pricing will depend on the size of the unit and the location – flats in Dwarka Sector 19B will be costlier than those located in Narela.

Also Read: Delhi Development Authority to sell penthouses with golf course view in Dwarka

The price of flats for the economically weaker section is expected to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 13 lakh. For lower-income group flats in Narela, Siraspur, Rohini and Lok Nayak Puram, the price is expected to range from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Officials said the booking amount for EWS flats is likely to be kept at Rs 50,000, while for LIG units it is expected to be Rs 1 lakh. For MIG and HIG apartments, the booking amount is expected to be Rs 4 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.

Potential buyers will be able to visit the flats, where staff will be deputed to guide them. The buyers will be given 4-5 days to view sample flats and check the floor size, location, amenities, views and connectivity options.

To attract more buyers for the housing scheme, the DDA has decided to allow individuals to apply for flats even if they or their family members already own a flat or plot of land in Delhi. However, the flat or plot size should not exceed 67 square metres.

Officials said for the first time, the DDA will issue online system-generated demand letters immediately after payment of the booking amount is confirmed.

The DDA has an inventory of about 40,000 unsold flats in Narela, Dwarka, Rohini and Jasola. Most of them are meant for the EWS and LIG categories and are located in Narela in north Delhi. Based on feedback from previous schemes, the DDA invested in improving the infrastructure of these localities, including connectivity.