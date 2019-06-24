App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Anarock partners Aldar Properties to market Abu Dhabi properties to Indians

"With our intense focus on the UAE for our international growth, Abu Dhabi stands out as an exceptional market. Abu Dhabi offers Indians a great opportunity for investment and business growth," Anuj Puri, Chairman, Anarock Group said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Real estate consultant Anarock on Monday said it has partnered with Aldar Properties to sell housing and commercial assets located in Abu Dhabi to Indian investors. Aldar Properties PJSC is Abu Dhabi's leading property development, management and investment company.

He said the partnership with Aldar Properties would provide Indian clients access to some of the best properties and communities in the region.

Aldar Properties CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi said India is a very important market.

"This strategic collaboration would enable Indian buyers to benefit from the newly introduced law regarding freehold ownership of land in investment zones and visa rules for real estate investors in Abu Dhabi, which have made our destinations even more attractive to international investors," he added.

Shajai Jacob, CEO-GCC, Anarock, said the tie up would assist India's high net-worth families and individuals to take advantage of Abu Dhabi's beneficial investment ecosystem.

Anarock already has offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It plans to expand further in the UAE with four new offices in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

According to the United Nations' International Migration Report of the International Organisation of Migrants (IOM), the UAE had over 3.3 million Indians in 2017.

More than 50 per cent of NRIs living and working in the UAE hail from Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Over 30 per cent of UAE-based NRIs live in the biggest cities of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, the consultant said.

Anarock is India's leading property brokerage firm and it mainly competes with the likes of PropTiger.com, Quikr, Square Yards, 360 Realtors, Investors Clinic and Wealth Clinic in organised space.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Real Estate

