English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live now:Still think holding cash in the bank is a good idea? Fill out this survey and watch out this space to know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    1% transfer duty hike on purchase of properties priced above Rs 25 lakh in Delhi a dampener for real estate market

    The hike is unwarranted at a time when Delhi’s real estate market is seeing an uptick in housing sales as against the previous years, and overall cost of acquisition of properties is already spiraling, say experts

    Vandana Ramnani
    Representational image.

    Representational image.

    The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s decision to hike transfer duty by one percent on properties priced above Rs 25 lakh across the city is expected to increase the overall cost of acquisition for property and this additional burden along with the recent hike in interest rates will impact the overall sentiment of homebuyers.

    Following the hike, the transfer duty will be 4 percent for men and 3 percent for women. The decision was taken on May 31. Currently, the transfer duty on sale and purchase of property in the national capital is 3 percent for men and 2 percent for women.

    The hike of one percent of transfer duty on properties valued above Rs 25 lakh is certainly a dampener for the real estate market which has been doing very well over the last two years since the pandemic, said Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

    This will be in addition to recently hiked home loan rates and the overall property rates amid rising input costs. All in all, it will further increase the overall cost of acquisition for the property seekers. And even a marginal hike does impact the overall sentiments of buyers. The hike was unwarranted at a time when Delhi’s real estate market was seeing an uptick in housing sales as against the previous years, and the overall cost of acquisition of properties is already spiralling, he added.

    Real estate experts expressed surprise at the move.

    Close

    Related stories

    “We are surprised by the decision of the unified MCD to increase transfer duty by one percent on the purchase of properties priced above Rs 25 lakh at this juncture. This move puts an additional burden on the property buyers. At a time when home loan interest rates have already started inching up and the Reserve Bank has indicated further increase in policy rates to tame the stubbornly high inflation, the decision to enhance transfer duty will jeopardise the much-needed recovery of the sector,” said Amit Goyal, CEO, India Sotheby's International Realty.

    The proposed increase in the transfer charges is also expected to increase the incidence of transaction cost on transfer cases.

    "This move would imply an additional landed cost for secondary purchase. This move will marginally add to the lucrativeness of property purchases in the primary market from the developer, which might slightly sweeten the purchase in the primary market,” said Ashutosh Kashyap, Director, Advisory Services, Colliers India.

    On the other hand, the money collected through the duty hike will imply better funds with urban local bodies that need to undertake the betterment of infrastructure and civic services within the city, he added.
    Vandana Ramnani
    Tags: #Delhi #property #Real Estate #Transfer duty
    first published: Jun 1, 2022 07:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.