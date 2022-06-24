English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    RBI, PPI companies in talks; central bank not in favour of innovation based on regulatory arbitrage

    The Indian central bank is in discussions with fintech companies following its clarification last week on the loading of pre-paid instruments through credit lines.

    Siddharth Upasani
    June 24, 2022 / 08:29 PM IST

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in talks with pre-paid instrument (PPI) issuers in the wake of last week’s clarification, with the central bank not keen on encouraging innovation that is fuelled by regulatory arbitrage, according to a person aware of the deliberations.

    “The RBI has only clarified what was already there. The idea is that innovation should not exclusively base itself on regulatory arbitrage,” the aforementioned person told Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

    “If one entity requires a licence to do a certain activity, the RBI cannot let some other entity, in the name of innovation, do the same thing without a licence. So, there is nothing against innovation itself,” the person added.

    On June 20, the RBI issued a clarification that current rules did not permit non-banks to allow loading of PPIs such as wallets and prepaid cards using credit lines.

    The clarification from the central bank, which is yet to be made public on its website, further said such activity should be stopped immediately and that any non-compliance could attract penal action.

    Close

    Related stories

    The clarification is widely thought to endanger the existence of players in this space, with a number of financial technology companies having become increasingly visible on the back of such activities.

    Moneycontrol had reported on June 22 that industry bodies such as the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) and Payments Council of India (PCI) would be making representations to the central bank and the government on the matter.

    According to the person aware of the matter, these discussions have begun.

    “The RBI has been discussing it with stakeholders over the last few days. And the sense it is getting is that the actual amounts involved is actually not very high. There are only one or two relatively large players in this space. The discussions are going on.”

    “It turns out that more players were doing it than the RBI initially thought. The feedback it has got is that there aren’t too many players who are doing it and there are not too many customers who are involved. Most players who are doing it have other lines of business. It’s not something that affects business that significantly for anyone. So, it’s not something that will create a major disruption,” the person added.

    When asked what the nature of these talks was given that the clarification issued by the RBI was self-explanatory, the person said the business models used by the fintech firms require to be discussed in greater detail.

    “In loading of PPIs from credit lines, there are many models. Fundamentally, there are about three models: one is just like a credit card; the other is you get a loan, that loan is passed on to the PPI holder as card loading; in the third model, the PPI holder gets a loan from somewhere but once he spends that loan, it’s over. So, it depends on the model.

    These are details the RBI needs to know. And since they are not all regulated entities, the RBI does not talk to them as often as it talks to banks, for instance,” the person explained.

    As per a June 24 report by news agency Press Trust of India, fintech companies want a one-year transition period to move away from activities the RBI has clarified are not permitted by the rules.
    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years. Contact: siddharth.upasani@nw18.com
    Tags: #digital payment #fintech #PPI #RBI
    first published: Jun 24, 2022 07:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.