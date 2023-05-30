English
    RBI Annual Report: Ongoing CBDC pilots to be expanded to more locations, banks

    The pilots for the retail and whole CBDC were commenced on November 1, 2022 and December 1, 2022, respectively

    Jinit Parmar
    May 30, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
    CBDC pilot

    The apex bank aims to expanded the pilot for wholesale as well as retail CBDC to more locations and to include more participating banks.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to expand the pilot for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, according to the central bank's annual report released on May 30.

    "During 2023-24, the Reserve Bank of India aims at expanding the ongoing pilots in CBDC-Retail and CBDC-Wholesale by incorporating various use cases and features," the report said.

    The apex bank aims to expanded the pilot for wholesale as well as retail CBDC to more locations and to include more participating banks, the report said.

    (This is a breaking news, please come back for updates)

    Jinit Parmar is a correspondent based out of Mumbai covering banks, banking trends and more, tweets @jinitparmar10 #banks #bankingtrends #RBI
    Tags: #CBDC #CBDC pilot #RBI Annual Report #retail CBDC #Wholesale CBDC
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:20 am