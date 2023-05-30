RBI Annual Report: Ongoing CBDC pilots to be expanded to more locations, banks

The apex bank aims to expanded the pilot for wholesale as well as retail CBDC to more locations and to include more participating banks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) aims to expand the pilot for the central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the fiscal year (FY) 2023-24, according to the central bank's annual report released on May 30.

"During 2023-24, the Reserve Bank of India aims at expanding the ongoing pilots in CBDC-Retail and CBDC-Wholesale by incorporating various use cases and features," the report said.

