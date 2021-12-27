MARKET NEWS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air starts recruiting ahead of summer 2022 launch

The new private airliner has also started hiring process for senior security, security executive positions, in-flight managers, duty managers and customer service executives.

Moneycontrol News
December 27, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
Representational image.



Ahead of its summer launch in 2022, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air has started the hiring process for cabin crew, maintenance staff, airport managers and other staff, CNBC-TV18 reported on December 27.

The new private airliner has also started hiring process for senior security, security executive positions, in-flight managers, duty managers and customer service executives.

ALSO READ: Airline pilots make a beeline for Akasa, Jet Airways 2.0

Earlier on December 22, the low-cost airline unveiled its brand identity with a ‘Rising A’ logo and tagline, It’s Your Sky. Its tagline "It’s Your Sky" is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds, Akasa Air said in a statement.

The airline also showcased its new brand colours--Sunrise Orange and Passionate Purple.

"With India’s youngest and greenest fleet, the Akasa Air brand is built upon a clear promise to deliver a warm, reliable, and affordable travel experience," the airline said in a press release.

Akasa should start operations in financial year 2022-23 and Jet Airways 2.0 is likely to start in the second quarter of the year (July-September), reckons Kapil Kaul, chief executive, India subcontinent, Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation.

According to reports, Akasa, which has ordered 72 MAX aircraft, will require at least 288 cabin crew members although the number is likely to be more because the airline will also need to provide for back-up in case one crew member is indisposed. To be sure, the airline will not require so many at one go because the aircraft will be delivered in phases; Akasa is yet to announce how many aircraft it plans to start operations with and how many it plans to induct annually.

Among other details, Akasa Air unveiled its leadership team with Vinay Dube being the airline's founder, managing director and chief executive officer. Belson Coutinho will be the airline's chief marketing and experience officer, Ankur Goel will serve as its chief financial officer and Praveen B Iyer will fill the role of chief commercial officer. Aditya Ghosh, IndiGo Airline's former president, is Akasa's co-founder.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Akasa Air #Akasa Air Hiring #Akasa Air Jobs #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
first published: Dec 27, 2021 04:11 pm

