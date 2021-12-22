Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air unveils 'Rising A' brand logo

India's newest airline Akasa Air on December 22 unveiled its brand identity with a ‘Rising A’ logo and tagline, It’s Your Sky.

The low-cost airline backed by investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in a statement said that its tagline "It’s Your Sky" is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds.

"With India’s youngest and greenest fleet, the Akasa Air brand is built upon a clear promise to deliver a warm, reliable, and affordable travel experience," the airline said in a press release.

The airline also showcased its new brand colours--Sunrise Orange and Passionate Purple.

It also revealed its founding team which includes Belson Coutinho, Anand Srinivasan, Bhavin Joshi, Vinay Dube, Neelu Khatri, Sanjay Dube, Aditya Ghosh, Niraj Dube, and Praveen Iyer.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Akasa Air also unveiled its leadership team with Vinay Dube being the airline's founder, managing director and chief executive officer.

Belson Coutinho will be the airline's chief marketing and experience officer, Ankur Goel will serve as its chief financial officer and Praveen B Iyer will fill the role of chief commercial officer.

Akasa Air is looking to get its air operator's permit (AOP) and take to the Indian skies by as early as April. The airline, founded by Jet Airways' former chief executive Vinay Dube, has also placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 Max planes. It subsequently ordered CFM engines to power the aircraft.

Aditya Ghosh, IndiGo Airline's former president, is Akasa's co-founder.