Q1 Results Today: Watch out for the earnings reports of these 12 companies

Q1 Results Today: Watch out for these companies' earnings report

India Inc's earnings season for this fiscal kickstarted last week with IT majors TCS and HCL Tech announcing their Q1 results.

Here's a list of all the companies and banks that will announce their Q1 earnings today:





Alok Industries Ltd. (ALOK IN)

Alok Industries Ltd is a textile manufacturing company based in Mumbai. The company has created global sized capacities and expanded its markets across the global territories.

2. Bank of Maharashtra (BOMH IN)

State-owned public sector bank - Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) is headquartered in Pune. The Pune-headquartered lender registered a 24.82 percent growth in total business (total advances and total deposits) to Rs 4.19 lakh crore at the end of June 2023 as against Rs 3.36 lakh crore at the end of the same quarter of previous fiscal.

3. Can Fin Homes Ltd. (CANF IN)

CanFin Homes Ltd was set up under the sponsorship of Canara Bank, and was the first housing company to be promoted by a nationalized bank in India. It is one of the top players in the housing finance sector.

4. Century Textiles & Industries (CENT IN)

Century Textile and Industries is a textile, paper manufacturing and export company based in Mumbai. The main business activity involves manufacture of cotton textiles, yarn, denim among other things.

5. Finolex Industries Ltd. (FNXP IN)

Finolex Industries Ltd, headquartered in Pune, is one of the largest manufacturer of PVC pipes in India and it is also recognized as one of the largest manufacturers of PVC resin in India.

6. Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HTSMF IN)

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, often referred as Hatsun, is a leading private sector dairy company headquartered in Tamil Nadu.

7. Jubilant Pharmova Ltd. (JUBLPHAR IN)

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd is an integrated global company engaged in Pharmaceuticals and Drug Discovery & Development Solutions businesses. It is headquartered in Noida.

8. L&T Finance Holdings Ltd. (LTFH IN)

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd is a non-banking financial company, that offers a range of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. It is headquartered in Mumbai and its parent company is Larsen and Toubro.

9. Mastek Ltd. (MAST IN)

Mastek Ltd is a digital engineering and cloud transformation company headquartered in Mumbai. Keystone Solutions Pvt Ltd is one of its subsidiaries.

10. Newgen Software Technologies Ltd. (NEWGEN IN)

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd is a provider of a unified digital transformation platform (NewgenONE) for automating the end-to-end process and comprehensively managing content and communications.

11. Tata Coffee Ltd. (TCO IN)

Tata Coffee produces coffee, tea, pepper and related products. It is a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products, and is part of the Tata Group. It is headquartered in Karnataka.

12. Tata Communications Ltd. (TCOM IN)

Tata Communications Limited is a telecommunications company headquartered in Mumbai. It was previously a government-owned telecommunications service provider and under the ownership of Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, and the Government of India.

